RJ joined the Rogers family of Richard, Connie and big sister Geri on October 26, 1968.

He left this earth on April 25th, 2020.

Rj was a well-versed scholar, a Master Chef, a College Professor, and a practicing Buddhist. His high intellect knew no bounds, as he could always impart valuable knowledge about many diverse subjects, all the while having a gifted penchant to learn about literature, history, mechanics, science, and languages. His left field wit and uncanny delivery exuded a sense of humor that only RJ could pull off. It was infectious, as were his laughter and quirks, always leaving you with a smile and a continued smirk. He was a Gonzo-loving, former Deadhead whose sandals walked a different path but beckoned you to join him.

Rj’s love for sports, cars (Mustangs especially), motorcycles, brewing, guns,and cooking was always present in his life and with those that shared time with him. At any moment he could recollect a random fact about most items of interest not only to him, but anyone who wanted to listen and learn.

Being an avid triple digit golfer and great set shot shooter, he somehow always had enough balls in the bag and could throw up a three pointer with his eyes closed. He could have pursued many different career paths, but he chose his greatest passion, which was the culinary arts. RJ attended the Culinary Institute of America and was an American Culinary Federation Executive Chef. One of only 3 in the state. He will be greatly missed by his Sheridan College colleagues, students and the Sheridan community.

He also served his country in the Army during the first Gulf War. Even though his knees were shot due to a helicopter rappelling exercise gone bad, RJ loved to haul a backpack through the Big Horn Mountains with his best friend Kelly. He treasured his time spent with close friends, whether it was camping, riding motorcycles, shooting guns, or even sitting at one of Sheridan County’s finest establishments imbibing a cold Coors and enjoying a Marlboro. RJ’s gentle and benevolent soul will always be remembered. We will laugh again.

RJ is survived by his sister Geri. He also leaves behind his Aunts and Uncles from the Rogers, Wilkinson and Specketer families and his many treasured friends.

This couldn’t have have been written without Kelly’s valuable input. He captured the true essence of who RJ was.

Due to COVID-19, there will no services held by the family at this time.

