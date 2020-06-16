John Anthony Behles, 64, passed away on June 10, 2020 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, MT. John was born in Des Moines, IA to John L. and Marcella A. (Sue) Behles on June 7, 1956.

John attended schools in Billings, MT before moving to Sheridan, WY in 1965. John graduated in 1976 from Sheridan High School. John attended Sheridan College before he entered the Navy on April 11, 1977. John achieved the rank of E-4 when he separated from the Navy honorably on April 16, 1981. John attended the University of Wyoming and graduated on May 19, 1985 with a BA in Business/Finance. John never married or had any children. John worked at Coast to Coast, the V.A. Hospital, Safeway Supply and Coast to Coast Appliance Store. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and spending time in the great outdoors.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Behles, in January 2003 and his mother, Marcella, in January 2020. John is survived by his three sisters; Barbara Behles Pierson (Butch) of Sheridan, Deborah Behles Scott of Sugarland, Patricia Behles Dunne of Sheridan. John had several nieces and nephews; Brian Scott (Theresa) of Austin, Kaylina Martini (Dereck) of Gillette, Paul Miller (Brenna) of Sheridan, Brittany Hartnett (Rick) of Houston, Collette Moore (Travis) of Sheridan and Brandon Scott of Sugarland. Great nieces and nephews; Victoria Martini of Gillette, Patrick Scott of Austin, Addison Hartnett & Ashton Hartnett both of Houston, Tristan Miller, Alyssa Lott-Moore, Rylee Moore, Tanner Moore & Oliver Miller all of Sheridan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church on June, 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. For safety reasons, it is mandated everyone wear a face mask and maintain six feet social distancing. A Military Honor Burial along with American Legions Drum and Bugle Corp will be held at graveside at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Block 104, Lot 13. The Drum and Bugle Corp/American Legion and the Behles family invite everyone to a reception immediately following interment at the American Legion. Memorial contributions in honor of the Drum and Bugle Corp may be made to the American Legions 7th Calvary Drum and Bugle Corp 147 N Brooks St Sheridan, WY.

