The very warm and windy conditions spread an extremely dangerous fire near Kaycee yesterday.

Crews battled the large wildfire in Johnson County yesterday that has grown to somewhere between 4000 to 5000 acres.

Those living in the Reno Road and Buffalo Sussex Cut Across Road were encouraged to leave the area.

Johnson County firefighters were joined in the battle with members of the Natrona County Fire Protection District along with the Campbell County Fire Department.