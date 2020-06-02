William J. “Bill” Long, Jr., 72 of Cheyenne passed away on May 27, 2020. Bill was born to William and Olga Long, in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Bill retired from law enforcement after 35 years of service. In addition, Bill taught Criminal Justice for 20 years at Laramie County Community College and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy. Bill held a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Wyoming and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He served his country in Viet Nam. He served on various community boards through the years. He was in the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. He held a strong faith in God, and attended the United Methodist Church regularly. Bill had a great sense of humor, loved gardening, and was an avid Disney fan. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Bill married Susan Rae (Eickbush) in 1980 in Cheyenne. Bill is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Susan; sons: William Scott Long, Matthew Steven Long ,and his sister Barbara Glicksberg.

Private family services will be conducted in Sheridan. In lieu of flowers, Bill asked that donations be made to the William J. Long, Jr. Scholarship Fund c/o Laramie Community College, The Wounded Warrior Project, or The Shriner’s Children Hospital. Services are entrusted to Kane Funeral Home.

