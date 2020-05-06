Graveside funeral services for Bart Green 81 year old lifetime Buffalo resident who passed away at the VA Medical Center in Sheridan, will be held Saturday June 27th at 2:00 p.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Father Doug Wasinger officiating. Visitation for Bart will be held Sunday May 10th from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Monday May 11th from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Donations in Bart’s memory may be made to the Buffalo Senior Center or the Jim Gatchell Museum in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com

Alfred Barton Green was born on June 25, 1938 in Upton, Wyoming to Harold and Clara “Barton” Green. He grew up and went to school in Buffalo and graduated from Johnson County High School with the class of 1956. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in New York City and played in the Army Band. Following an honorable discharge he returned to Buffalo. He was married on January 7, 1961 in Buffalo to Marilyn Armstrong and they lived in Buffalo. Bart attended Sheridan College and later transferred to the University of Wyoming where he received a B.S. in Education in 1966. He taught elementary school in several Wyoming communities. He and Marilyn moved back to Buffalo in 1975 and owned several small businesses including Green’s Play School, and Buffalo Bowl. He and Marilyn entertained as Green Duo for many years in Wyoming. Marilyn passed away in May of 2018 and Bart continued living in Buffalo until his death.

Bart enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, bowling and driving the B.A.T.S. Bus. He loved music and played for several years at The Lodore in Story. His greatest passion was entertaining his grand kids and spending time with his family.

He is survived by five sons; Rick Armstrong and his wife June of Houston, Texas, Scott Armstrong and his wife Suzanne of Powell, Wyoming, Zach Armstrong and his wife Shelley of Buffalo, Mike Isbell and his wife Monica of Buffalo and Jeff Green also of Buffalo; one daughter, Kathy Green Hancock and her husband Bob of Buffalo; one brother Vern Green of Rapid City; one sister Marilyn Burke and her husband Mike of Sheridan; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren along with Gus and Addie his faithful dogs.