Private family interment for Jerry Buckingham 66 year old long time Story, Wyoming resident who passed away quietly Monday afternoon in Buffalo will be held by his family in the Little Piney Cemetery in Story. Donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to the Jerry Buckingham Memorial, a fund set up for the education of his daughter Arlie in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com