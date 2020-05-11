Godspeed to Joyce L. Butler, 91 year old Buffalo resident who passed away Wednesday morning at home in Buffalo. You might remember her as the lady that walked around town in the “Cute Hats”! Donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Bread of Life Food Pantry in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com or send cards to Carol Snobel at P.O. 1103 in Buffalo, Wyoming 82834.

Joyce Lee Butler was born on February 27, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois to Derald and Bertha Harpster. She grew up and went to school in Chicago and graduated from Harrison High School with the class of 1947. She started working for Bell Telephone as an operator when she was 14 and continued after high school. Joyce was a night supervisor for Pepperidge Farm Bakery in Downers Grove, Illinois. Later she moved to Wisconsin and became a Rural Mail Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service where she worked until she retired. She relocated to Buffalo, Wyoming to be close to her daughter in 2009. She continued living in Buffalo until her death.

Joyce loved to dance. For seven years she served as secretary for the US Amateur Ballroom Dance Association, Milwaukee Chapter. She also loved to walk and roller skate dance.

She is survived by two sons; Mark Snobel and his wife Gloria of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Donald S. Butler of Wyoming; one daughter Carol Snobel and her husband Charlie Irigaray of Buffalo; one brother Richard Harpster and his wife Maryann of Dellafield, Wisconsin; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.