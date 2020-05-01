Debra Lee St. Pierre, age 66, of Rapid City, passed away on Monday April 27th, 2020 at

Monument Health Home & Hospice Care after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Debra was born June 24 th , 1953 in Sheridan, WY to Richard Sr. and Margery Lenz. She graduated

from Sheridan High School and attended Sheridan College.

In 1984 she married David St. Pierre, and welcomed his children Jon, Jamie and Holly into her

life.

Debra is preceded in death by her mother Margery, step-mother Karen and sister Nancy

Debra is survived by her husband David; children Jon, Jamie and Holly; grandson Jacob; father

Richard Sr. and his wife Ione Lenz; brothers Richard Jr. and Tim, and several nieces and

nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

