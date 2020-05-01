The Buffalo Senior Center may be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s busier than ever.

More than 300 volunteers are providing essential services to area seniors according to Executive Director AJ Mock…

Access Care Coordinator Carmen Christian told Big Horn Mountain Radio that home wellness visits are really important right now during the virus pandemic…

In light of Wyoming’s recovery efforts, when will the center be able to open to the public?

The tentative date for the Buffalo Senior Center resumes normal operations is now June 1st.