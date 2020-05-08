Darcy Lee Dennis went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 4th 2020. Darcy was born on July 30th 1950 to Geraldine and Warren Duane Atter of Buffalo, WY.

Her dream was to get married and have children. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren very much.

She enjoyed landscaping and owned and operated a successful business “Lawn Groomers” for over twenty years, she also loved home decorating and enjoyed the outdoors. She went on to work for Frito Lays and was an exemplary worker who took pride in her work and loved everything she did.

She devoted her entire life to her children and grandchildren and will also continue to influence their lives. She was a long time member of Bethesda Worship Center.

No matter how busy her life got she never missed any school activities for the grandkids. Family was always the most important to her besides her faith in God. She was a prayer warrior. Through her amazing faith, the souls of her children and grandchildren were won to the Kingdom of God.

Darcy is survived by her four sons, Brady Campbell (Rose), Cory Campbell (Reneria), Branden Dennis, and Cass Dennis all of Sheridan. Two siblings, Kirk Atter and Cole Atter all of Buffalo. Grandkids, Carissa Pearson, Kyra Campbell, Shania Channel, Tristen Dennis, Leric Dennis. Great-grandchildren Wyatt Vickstrom, Ella Bullock and Jayden Harvey.

She was preceded in death by her parents Geraldine and Warren Duane Atter.

She will be sorely missed.

