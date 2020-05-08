Governor Mark Gordon has called a special session for the Wyoming State Legislature a week from today on May 15th.

The announcement was made yesterday afternoon and Governor Gordon explained the need for the session by seeking the legislature’s assistance in appropriating federal funds under the CARES Act, to create programs to assist businesses and individuals adversely affected by COVID-19, while providing budgetary flexibility in the retention and transfer of funds to meet appropriate needs at the state and local levels.

State Health Officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist spoke of caution as Wyoming advances to the next phase in recovery…

The Governor spoke of challenging journey ahead for the residents of the state…

The special legislative session will take place electronically.