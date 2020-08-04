Zac Sexton has withdrawn from his campaign for a seat on the Buffalo City Council.

According to Sexton, family issues have forced his departure from the campaign.

Current council member Scott Madsen remains in the race, along with challenger David Iverson.

Two seats are up for grabs in the 2020 election and up to four candidates may be added to the November election so write-ins may add other candidates for the election process.

Current council member Travis Lawrence chose not to seek reelection.