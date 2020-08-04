The State of Wyoming submitted its bid to purchase the Occidental Petroleum property and mineral rights and had received no response as of late last week.

Wyoming is one of 6 potential buyers for the 1 million acres and 4 million acres of mineral rights that lie along the I-80 corridor in three separate states.

The acreage would provide for energy development, cattle grazing, and recreational opportunities all across the southern part of the state.

Early last month, Governor Mark Gordon spoke of the potential value to Wyoming…

In that same press briefing, the Governor spoke of what will happen if Occidental Petroleum accepts the state’s bid…

According to news report published by Andrew Graham with Wyofile, Governor Gordon’s energy policy advisor Randall Luthi has indicated there is no expiration to Wyoming’s bid and there was “no timeline for Occidental to reply”.

Big Horn Mountain Radio has canvassed all State Representatives in the Sheridan and Johnson County areas and has found no legislator clearly in support of the purchase.