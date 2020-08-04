The 2020 Johnson County Fair & Rodeo is history and was one of only a handful of county fairs that were held in nearly normal fashion.

The crowd who watched the rodeo parade down Main Street included people from other parts of the state who came to enjoy the rodeo and the parade as well.

Winners of the parade entries were Whistlenut and Ole Rodeo Team, Grouse Mountain Archery in the adult entries.

Krazy Kritters in a Krazy World was the youth entry winner and Big Horn Baptist was the church winner.

Raising of the Flag by Barnum Construction was the winner in the Commercial division as well as the overall winner.

Holding the fair amidst so many county fair cancellations across the state, could be an interesting test case for the COVID-19 pandemic in the next 14 days.