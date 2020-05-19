Both the Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks opened to the public yesterday in Phase 1 of Governor Mark Gordon’s plan for re-opening during COVID19.

The decision to reopen both parks to visitors in phases was reached after numerous conversations involving governors of nearby states, and the Superintendents for Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park.

Governor Gordon and park officials directly engaged with Park, Fremont and Teton counties, and all expressed support for the opening strategy.

The Governor stressed the importance of not overwhelming the parks initially while re-opening the economy in neighboring counties who gain from increased tourism.

At this time only the South and East entrances are open to welcome visitors

Visitors will be able to access the lower loop of the Grand Loop Road, as well as restrooms, self-service gas stations, trails and boardwalks.