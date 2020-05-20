At its meeting on Monday night, the Sheridan City Council agreed to consider the three-lane configuration of downtown Main Street.

The official request came from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

According to City Engineer Hanns Mercer, the city will be researching the issue of traffic signal modifications necessary for the reconfiguration.

Those modifications must be approved by WYDOT.

The three-lane configuration might be delayed to be completed during a resurfacing project of Main Street that is scheduled for 2023.

It is still possible that the three-lane configuration could still be in place at an earlier date.