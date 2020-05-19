The candidate filing period began last Thursday for this year’s election campaign designated “VoteSafely Wyoming”.

Local candidate filings have started slowly in this very unusual election year.

In Sheridan, Mayor Roger Miller is seeking re-election with Drew Davis seeking a Councilmember-At Large position on the City Council.

Lonnie Wright and Chad Saeler of Sheridan, along with Bryan Helferich of Ranchester have all filed for the Sheridan County Commission.

In Buffalo and Johnson County, the only candidate to file has been Commissioner Robert Perry seeking re-election. City Council members Travis Lawrence and Scott Madsen have not yet filed for re-election as of yesterday afternoon.

In District 30, incumbent Mark Jennings has filed as has challenger John Heyneman.

Cyrus Western is seeking re-election in District 51 and filed for candidacy on Friday

The filing period will end at 5pm on Friday, May 29th.

All Republican and Democratic candidates for the office of U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Wyoming State Senator, and Wyoming State Representative must file with the Secretary of State’s Election Division in order to stand for election in the 2020 Primary Election which will take place on Tuesday, August 18th.

Secretary of State Edward Buchanon said the “VoteSafely Wyoming” campaign is focusing on three primary area… absentee voting, directives to county governments, and health and safety precautions that will be implemented during the election process.

In an effort to ensure Wyoming residents understand their options in voting in the primaries and the general election, an informational pamphlet will be mailed in the coming days.