Joseph Edward Laughton, 99, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Elkhorn Valley Rehab Hospital in Casper, WY . Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
Bailey
