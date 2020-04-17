During his press conference earlier this week, Governor Mark Gordon indicated he was not yet ready to ease some of the COVID-19-related executive orders and indicated that any efforts to do so will be “data driven”.

Some of the data will be accrued through “contact tracing” and according to the Governor, this type of data collection is already being used…

Dr. Alexia Harrist, the Wyoming State Health Officer, explained how “contact tracing” works…

When someone tests positive, social isolation and quarantine orders are imposed to limit the spread of the virus to other members of the community.

It will also be invaluable in future containment of the virus as the state moves forward in its economic and social recovery.