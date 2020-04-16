Governor Mark Gordon held a media briefing yesterday afternoon and stressed that it is still much too early to ease up on the COVID-19 guidelines in place for social distancing and hygiene protocols…

The Governor was clear in belief that there will not be a quick and easy return to normalcy in Wyoming…

Gordon stated he was in constant communication with the governors in adjacent states and each state is in varying degrees in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and this communication is important so that neighboring states do not place undue pressure on each other with the decisions that are being made in handling the virus within state boundaries.

The Governor also announced that the Wyoming Game & Fish Department has suspended the issuance of one day and 5-day fishing licenses to non-residents in an effort to comply with the state’s directive requiring a 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors.