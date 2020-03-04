Wyoming Works is an adult-focused scholarship financial aid program that was signed into law last year with lawmakers hoping to see real success stories from community colleges from across the state.

According to State Senator Dave Kinskey, the program appears to be surpassing lawmakers’ expectations…

Kinskey also spoke of proposed adjustments to the program that will benefit adult students wishing to “finish” what they started in years past…

Governor Gordon proposed an additional $4 million to the program in his budget that is now working its way through the current session of the Wyoming Legislature.