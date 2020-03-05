HB197 that would require a 48-hour waiting period before an abortion could be performed has died in the Senate’s Labor, Health, and Services Committee.

According to State Representative Richard Tass, the Senate Committee Chairman, Charles Scott from Natrona County, has refused to bring the bill to the Senate floor for consideration…

The action surprised many since the Senate had easily passed a “born alive” bill in its chambers last week.

The 48-hour waiting period bill had passed the house on a vote of 39 to 17 following an emotional late-night fight over 5 Democrat-led amendments last week.