Two members of the Absaroka County Sheriff’s Office from the Longmire TV show are coming to Buffalo for the St. Francis Animal Shelter tonight.

Robert Taylor aka Sheriff Longmire and Adam Bartley who played “The Ferg” as a deputy will be on hand for the shelter’s fundraiser tonight at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center.

Bartley will perform with the BHS Jazz Band and had this to say about the opportunity to raise funds for the local animal shelter…

Even though the dinner portion of the event is sold out, the shelter’s Jennifer McCormick announced that tickets are available for the dance portion of the event featuring the Instigators…

The event will include a 4-course dinner by The Virginian, the music, and both a silent and live auction with the event set for 6pm tonight.