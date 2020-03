One of the budget issues that is causing “heartburn” for both State Representative Richard Tass and State Senator Dave Kinskey is the amount of money allocated for renovation of War Memorial Stadium and college swimming pool.

While work still needs to be resolved with the state budget, Kinskey had this to say…

Tass agreed with Kinskey’s stance on the UW renovations…

The legislature has only 8 more days to finalize and pass the state’s budget.