Summer days are a beacon calling anglers to the water to cast out a fly and see what bites. But, those fishing in the hottest months should be aware of the effects warmer water has on fish, especially Wyoming’s trout.

Game and Fish is urging anglers to cease catch and release in the heat.

Trout experience increased mortality at prolonged exposure to water temperatures greater than 75 degrees Fahrenheit; brief exposure to temperatures over 80 degrees are lethal. Fish stress quicker in low-oxygen warm water, which greatly hampers a fish's ability to recover from the rigors of being caught. However, as water temperature approaches 70 degrees the chance for any fish species to survive being caught and released is reduced.

Anglers who adjust their practices during the summer can help more fish survive the heat.