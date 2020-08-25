Wyoming’s primaries are over and the heart of the election campaign is now underway.

Most of the candidates seeking legislative seats are vowing not to support any new taxes.

Former District 40 State Representative Mike Madden is cautioning against the use of Wyoming’s “rainy day” fund to address the budget shortfall…

Cutting spending and using the “rainy day” fund has been the plan thus far, but Madden explains that broadening the tax base has so far been ignored…

According to Madden, any change in the tax structure needs to happen in the next session as it takes up to 18 months for the “broadened” tax revenue to be collected…

More cuts are expected, but expect serious discussions on subject of broadening of the state’s tax structure as well.