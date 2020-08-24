The Smart Start plans have been approved by the Wyoming Department of Education and the new school year begins this week.

Johnson County schools are welcoming students today and Sheridan schools will welcome students tomorrow, following a day of teacher and administrative arrivals today.

Earlier this month, Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow commented on hopes for the 2021 school year after months of preparation in dealing with COVID-19…

Students will adhere to strict guidelines that involve social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Schools will be closed to the public during the days of instruction and attendance at student activities will be limited in number and limited to immediate family members for the time being.