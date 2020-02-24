House bill 44 if passed into law this year, would eventually lead to Wyoming remaining on Daylight Saving Time year-round provided the four surrounding states do the same.

The bill passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature last week on a vote of 8 to 1 in the House Travel, Recreation, Wildlife, and Cultural Resources Committee.

District 40 Representative Richard Tass serves on the committee and Rep John Winter (R-Big Horn, Hot Springs, Fremont and Park counties) was the lone no vote in committee.