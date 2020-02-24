The City of Buffalo is preparing to begin two major street projects and thanks to the 1% funds, the work will begin early this spring, according to Mayor Shane Schrader…

The city is still negotiating with local landowners for a detour for the work on Flat Iron and the Fetterman project will include a block of Burritt between Fort and Fetterman and much of the work on that street will be done in sections.

While those two streets are crucial for separate reasons, the Mayor explained the resurfacing of Flat Iron and Fetterman has more to do with what lies beneath the street that simply the street itself…

Both projects will be let for bids as early as next month.