Buffalo Game Warden Jim Seeman has been named this year’s recipient of the prestigious Shikar-Safari Award.

The award is given each year to a Wyoming Game & Fish Warden who shows outstanding performance and achievement in their work and who has developed outstanding relationships with the public.

Wyoming Game & Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt had this to say about Seeman and his recognition…

Seeman has served as warden in the Buffalo area for the past 14 years.