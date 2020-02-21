The Buffalo Police Department, along with JCSD teachers and staff, is conducting a joint safety training exercise today at Buffalo High School.

This is an active shooter exercise and began this morning and was to continue until mid-afternoon.

Admittance to the school grounds will be prohibited while the exercise is ongoing.

In other news related to the Buffalo Police Department, Sgt. Seth Marbury reported to the City Council on Tuesday that additional alcohol compliance checks were conducted recently and one local establishment, DJ’s Liquor, was caught selling to an underage buyer for the third time since 2018.