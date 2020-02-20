A settlement was reached on Tuesday as the Johnson County Commission agreed to accept $3.4 million in property taxes held in escrow from Carbon Creek and Powder River Midstream.

Acting as the county’s Board of Equalization, the settlement ends the lengthy litigation involving 3 years of mineral taxes for 2016 through 2018.

The Commissioners credited Assistant County Attorney Barry Crago and hearing officer Chris Wages for their work in reaching an agreement with the bankrupt energy companies.

There still remains a tax protest for 2019 and it is expected there will also be a protest involving the current year’ mineral taxes as well.

A letter is being sent to each of the county’s Special Districts and the Johnson County School District informing them of the settlement, adding that no payment has been received for the delinquent ad valorem taxes which total in excess of $18 million.