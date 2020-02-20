Earlier this month, Governor Mark Gordon issued a new executive order to establish and maintain Wildlife migration corridors that preserve routes used by big game herds in the state.

The Wyoming Game & Fish and the Department of Transportation are launching just such an initiative to comply with the Governor’s executive order.

The initiative is expected to reduce vehicular collisions with Wyoming wildlife by establishing overpasses, underpasses, signage and fencing.

According to Game & Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt, 15% of all vehicle accidents in the state involve wildlife collisions, costing millions of dollars in property damage and personal injury…

There are currently three such corridors in the state and there are two prime locations in the immediate area, Powder River and one between Buffalo and Sheridan.