Five weeks into the 2020 Census, Buffalo and Johnson County are still among the state’s leaders in citizen responses.

As of May 4th, the statewide response rate for Wyoming is slightly above 47 percent.

Buffalo no longer leads all cities in responding but reports slightly more than 64% with Cheyenne at the top with more than 66% completion.

Sheridan County reports a return of 64%.

Johnson and Sheridan Counties are reporting 54% in responses, with Laramie County reporting slightly more than 62%.

Wyomingites who have already responded to the 2020 Census may receive a follow-up phone call from the Census Bureau for quality control efforts.

This follow-up call is short, and all responses are kept strictly confidential.

The Census Bureau representative will not be collecting any financial information or asking for Social Security numbers – they are only reviewing the responses you have previously provided on your 2020 Census questionnaire.