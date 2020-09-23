Local veterans will be able to get their annual flu vaccine in Buffalo tomorrow when the Sheridan VA Healthcare System will be offering its “drive-thru” flu clinic from 8 to 11am.

Veterans will need to visit the mobile clinic at the parking lot at the corner of Fort and Main Streets and bring their VA ID card, a face mask, and wear a shirt that allows easy access to a shoulder.

Those needing a flu vaccine will remain in their vehicle and wearing a mask while the VA staff administers the injection.

A second opportunity for veterans to get a flu vaccine will be tomorrow afternoon from 1 to 5pm at the Gillette VA Clinic parking lot.