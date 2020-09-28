The Hub on Smith, with the sponsorship of the City of Sheridan, was awarded $1.9M in CARES Act funding from the State Land and Investment Board (SLIB) to install a central HVAC system which will dramatically improve the air quality throughout the facility.

In order to utilize these funds, the project must be completed by the end of 2020.

This short timeframe requires the Hub to close the building to the public for the remainder of the year.

Home Delivered Meals operations and the Loan Closet will continue at the Smith Street location throughout the project but all other program areas have been relocated.

A temporary office serving as the Hub’s headquarters has been established at the Cottonwood Center at 1949 Sugarland Drive, Suite 101 while other employees are working throughout the community and remotely.

The Hub is hopeful there will be no further interruptions in services during this time and remains committed to providing a wide range of supports and opportunities for older adults and their families.

This investment in the infrastructure of the building will benefit the people of Sheridan for years to come.

For more information visit our web site at www.thehubsheridan.org or call 307-672-2240.