The Sheridan Community Land Trust will be holding a “Trailfest” event during the first weekend in October to promote the creation of 15 additional trail miles in the Bighorn National Forest.

During the event, there will be a number of fun family-friendly activities including an outdoor showing of the movie, “The Goonies” on Friday, as well as food, art, yoga, fishing, a paddling clinic, and a concert on Saturday.

Chris Vrba with the Sheridan Community Land Trust announced a partnership with the Dead Swede racing event with a portion of the registration earmarked for expanding the Red Grade Trail System…

Vrba also announced the trust has been awarded two grants totaling in excess of $600,000…

The new trails in the Bighorn National Forest will largely be shared use and open to all forms of non-motorized recreational opportunities.

The 3-day event begins at 7pmon Friday, October 2nd and ends at noon on Sunday, October 4th.