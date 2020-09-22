Author Craig Johnson latest Walt Longmire Mystery, “Next to Last Stand”, goes on sale today with a book tour getting underway as well.

In normal years, the release of his latest novel sends Johnson on lengthy book signing tour.

But, 2020 has not been a normal year due to the Coronavirus, so the book tour is going virtual…

Adding the Longmire Actors to the tour makes each web event something special…

“Next to Last Stand” will be available at all local bookstores in the Buffalo and Sheridan area, as well as Johnson’s store downtown, the Buffalo Supply Company.