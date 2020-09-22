The first round of drastic spending cuts have been announced by Governor Mark Gordon. More cuts are expected and some fear that the Direct Distribution dollars that go to Wyoming municipalities and counties could also be on the proverbial chopping block.

Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader weighed in on the issue while a guest on the KBBS Morning Show…

Buffalo option to use the funds for capital projects instead of supporting the city’s general budget has continued over the years and has proved to be a wise decision.