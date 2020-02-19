The “unborn” has had a good week so far at the 65th session of the Wyoming State Legislature in Cheyenne.

A bill to require a 48-hour waiting period for an abortion was passed by a significantly large margin and referred to the House Judiciary, thanks to the efforts of State Representative Richard Tass…

The unborn did well on the Senate side as well with two bills passed in first reading according to Tass…

SF131, the Human Heartbeat Protection Act, was sponsored by Sheridan’s Bo Biteman and referred to the Senate Labor committee on a vote of 20- to 10.

SF97, the Born Alive bill was also referred to the Labor Committee on a vote of 22-7.