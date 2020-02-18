For the second year in a row, the effort to add a corporate tax failed in the Wyoming Legislature.

Neither HB64 and a second piece of legislation, HB147, made it out of committee for consideration on the House floor during this session.

State Representative Richard Tass saw this as win for the state’s tax payers…

This year’s state budget is tight and some considered a corporate tax would possibly add much needed revenue to the state’s coffers.

Proponents for an income tax will have to wait yet another year to try again.