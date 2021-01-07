While the events in Washington DC were anything but peaceful, a “Stop the Steal” rally in downtown Buffalo yesterday was.

Approximately 100 local patriotic area residents gathered next to the Johnson County Courthouse in support of President Trump and in opposition to alleged fraudulent activity in the November election process.

Local organizer Mark Russell spoke to the crowd, many of whom carried American flags and Trump memorabilia…

Russell ended his message by encouraging those in attendance to stay informed, correspond to their Congressional representatives, and to support the Convention of States movement.

A complete audio of Russell’s speech is available below: