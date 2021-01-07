Sheridan College will host a walk-in registration event next Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Whitney Academic Center atrium. Walk-In Wednesday will give prospective students an opportunity to drop by without an appointment to complete registration for the spring semester. Spring classes begin Jan. 18, 2021 at Sheridan College.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with enrollment staff to plan their education, register for classes, learn about financial aid options and address any questions they may have. In addition, those interested in learning more about available degree and certificate programs at Sheridan College are also welcome to attend.

“We are excited to welcome everyone to campus to meet with our staff and get ready for the spring semester,” said Micah Olsen, assistant vice president of enrollment management. “We are offering extended hours to accommodate working students and their families. Anyone is welcome to drop in and connect with our enrollment team to complete your spring registration.”

In-person and phone or Zoom appointments are also available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sheridan College. To schedule an appointment with a Sheridan College enrollment counselor, call 307-675-0115.