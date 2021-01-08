Sheridan Memorial Hospital is reporting a slight “uptick” in the number of COVID-19 positive cases after seeing a drastic decrease over the past month.

Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty shared the news yesterday during the weekly press briefing…

McCafferty indicated that hospital is anticipating a continued slight increase over the next month or so.

McCafferty continues to stress that the hospital places healthcare worker safety as a major priority…

According to McCafferty, the hospital currently has 6 COVID-19 patients, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

Visitation at the hospital has relaxed for non-COVID patients according to Chief Nursing Officer, Barb Hespen…

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jon Addelsperger provided this update on the current immunization plan for the hospital…

The hospital continues to follow the priority plan announced by the Wyoming Department of Health with healthcare workers in the first group followed by area residents 70 years of age and older.