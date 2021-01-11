Code Red was implemented in Johnson County a few years ago as a means of notifying area residents of extreme weather issues, amber alerts, and other emergency situations.

In recent days, Code Red has been chosen as the best means of notifying the public of COVID-19 vaccination priorities.

Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Marilyn Connolly told Big Horn Mountain Radio that Code Red was the best option available…

Accessing and signing up for Code Red is easy according to Connolly…

There are more than 3300 phone numbers participating in Code Red, but its use in providing vaccine notifications will likely encourage more interest in signing up for the notification service.

For question or more information on accessing Code Red, call the Emergency Management Office at 684-2761.