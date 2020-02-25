Cutting the state’s budget appears to be a task that most legislators want to ignore.

An amendment to cut the budget by 2% was defeated in the House last week and even a minuscule cut of a quarter of a percent offered by Sheridan’s Mark Jennings failed to pass as well.

Here’s a very disappointed Richard Tass with an explanation…

Instead, Tass told Big Horn Mountain Radio that tax increases may be on the way to the Senate for consideration…

