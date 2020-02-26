Governor Mark Gordon welcomed the announcement that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved Wyoming’s plan to regulate hemp.

The agency has granted authority to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) to regulate the industry in Wyoming.

The Governor, in consultation with the Wyoming Attorney General’s office, has signed emergency rules drafted by the WDA to initiate a hemp program prior to the 2020 growing season.

These emergency rules will be in effect for 120 days.

During that time, the WDA will go through the normal rule promulgation process including a public comment period and resulting in a final rule.

For more information on the hemp program in Wyoming, please visit the WDA website at https://wyagric.state.wy.us/