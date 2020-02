April 1st is not just a “fools” day, it’s also the start of the national census.

Buffalo Mayor Shane Schrader cannot over emphasize the importance of the 2020 Census to city the size of Buffalo…

There will still be some door-to-door canvasing but according to Schrader, there are other ways to complete the census…

The census count will be used for the next decade which makes it even more critical that every citizen of Buffalo and Johnson County is counted.