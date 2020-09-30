Sheridan Mayor Roger Miller and City Councilman and mayoral challenger Rich Bridger took the opportunity at last night’s Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum to garner additional support in the November election.

Miller hoping to overcome the vote deficit in the August primary by summarizing the accomplishment from the past 4 years…

Bridger, who held a substantial lead in the primary voting, was hopeful in holding on to his supporters with a strong showing.

In response to a question on the value of a 7th penny tax, Miller qualified his support based on community support.

Bridger, on the other hand, believed the extra penny was not necessary and wouldn’t be supported in the November election…

Candidates for vacancies in the City Council At Large race, the Sheridan County Conservation District, and the board of trustee vacancies in Sheridan County School Districts 1 & 2 and the Northern Wyoming Community College District also participated in the forum and Big Horn Mountain Radio will have more on those races in future newscasts.