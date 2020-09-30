Buffalo, WY – September 29, 2020 – A generous gift from the Williams Foundation means another $10,000 is going to the I-25 Kaycee to Buffalo wildlife crossing project. This lower cost transportation project will save wildlife and keep our drivers on the go.

In announcing this gift, The WYldlife Fund President Mike Schmid expressed the Fund’s commitment to supporting Wyoming’s wildlife and promoting safety on roadways for all drivers.

“We thank the Williams Foundation for their generous gift and know that crossings are an effective way to make a positive and direct impact on our wildlife across Wyoming as well as keeping our drivers safe,” Schmid said.

The I-25 Kaycee to Buffalo Project, mileposts 255-270, boasts the second highest rate of collisions with deer on a Wyoming interstate. The interstate currently limits the safe movement of mule deer seeking additional habitat. This shovel-ready project will utilize exclusionary fencing to funnel wildlife to six existing crossing structures, such as underpasses, bridges and culverts. This project will also add deer ramps, gates, and cattle guards, as needed. The total project cost is estimated to be $2 million.

Statewide, over 6,000 animals like deer, pronghorn, elk, moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goats die each year from collisions. This number may even be larger due to underreported crashes.

“We know 15% of all Wyoming crashes are with wildlife and that there is an average cost of $11,600 in injury and property damage per collision. The cost-effective approach of this project will save our wildlife and serve as a model for other projects like it throughout the west,” Schmid said.

The WYldlife Fund will route this generous gift by the Williams Foundation through the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resource Trust Fund to be matched dollar for dollar. This will result in a total project gift of $20,000.

The WYldlife Fund is a 501c3 who unites peoples to advance Wyoming wildlife habitat, research, and education. The newly established Fund is a home for all lovers of wildlife and exists to inject funds on the ground to advance critical wildlife projects. You can learn more about The WYldlife Fund at https://www.thewyldlifefund.org.